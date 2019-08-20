Man ‘mowing with cops’ in all 50 states makes a stop in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — An Alabama man traveling to all 50 states to mow lawns for free in an effort to bring police officers and the community together stopped in Richmond over the weekend.

Rodney Smith Jr. already traveled to all 50 states once and is on his second cross-country tour. Smith mowed Ms. Fountain’s lawn, an elderly woman living in Richmond.

“She’s one of the sweetest lady’s you will ever meet. She was so happy we came to mow her lawn. Making a difference one lawn at a time,” Smith tweeted.

We had the pleasure of mowing Ms. Fountains lawn for her this morning . She’s one of the sweetest lady’s you will ever meet . She was so happy we came to mow her lawn. Making a difference one lawn at a time @RichmondPolice pic.twitter.com/rgfyCz0MJG — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) August 17, 2019

Richmond Police Officers Saunders and Costley took time out of their day to help Smith. When asked by Smith what’s the most rewarding thing they do at their job, both officers said it’s being able to genuinely help the community.

Smith said on his website that he wants to mow at least one lawn in each state for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. He even has a special police-themed mower.

Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. Individual and corporate donations have helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.

To keep up with his cross-country tour, follow Smith on Twitter.