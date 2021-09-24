Marco’s Pizza donates school supplies to Henrico elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A staple in the Richmond area, Marco’s Pizza, took time off from making pizzas on Friday to donate school supplies to Ruby F. Carver Elementary School in Henrico County.

The restaurant has been offering guests free pizza in exchange for dropping off school supplies. The supplies was collected at nine locations across the Richmond area.

Marco’s Pizza co-owner Sara Ragsdale said the business has been giving back to schools for years.

“We’re grateful to serve the Richmond community through fundraising and donation partnerships but also providing the best pizza in Richmond,” Ragsdale said. “And being able to give back to the community just makes our job that much more fun.”