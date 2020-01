RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a girl! Alona Cierra Johnson is the first baby of the decade born in the Richmond region.

Ebony Johnson welcomed her baby girl at 1:13 a.m. on January 1, 2020. Johnson’s water broke on New Year’s Eve.

Baby Alona came into the world weighing eight pounds and measuring 20 inches long. She was born at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.