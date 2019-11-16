Meet Richmond’s ‘Able Woman’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond native is making it her mission in life to spread awareness on bullying and suicide.

Hicks founded — “Don’t Label Me, I’m Able Inc.”– a non-profit organization that works to show children that although they may be different they should not give up on life.

Vinceretta Hicks, also known as “Able Woman” engages with children in the Richmond area by participating in group activities and going to public events.

Hicks was born with Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency, a rare birth defect that affects the pelvis. In Hick’s case, the disorder caused one of her legs to be shorter than the other. However, her disability has proven to be her biggest source of power and inspiration.

Vinceretta Hicks, also known as “Able Woman”

“I hope to give a voice so that others will know more about this disability,” Hicks said. “It is a very rare condition, and I would like to become a voice for us all.”

Growing up Hicks told 8News she was bullied a lot by her peers and was often bullied and shamed by her family. But now she said she uses her voice to share her disability with others in hopes of teaching children to embrace who they are.

Just recently, Hicks was able to connect with a large community of others with PFFD through social media.

“I have been able to describe and share my life’s obstacles and achievements, as well as all of the blessings I have received despite my disability,” Hicks said.

Hicks is also the author of two children’s books, The Adventures of Able Woman, and Able Woman Meets Her Worst Enemy.