‘Melting pot of food’: 61st Armenian Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — For 61 years, the Armenian Food Festival has been serving delicious food and family entertainment.

The festival kicked off yesterday at St. James Armenian Church in Richmond.

Hundreds stopped by Saturday for a meal, live music and dancing.

Folks not only love the food, but also the culture.

“That we are a melting pot of food, of music, of cultures,” said Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.  “And people who have made their home here. So being able to celebrate the cultures that have made us an incredibly diverse and vibrant country and the deliciousness of that is something I’m excited to be a part of.”

The festival runs Sunday from 12pm-5pm. 

