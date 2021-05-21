Midlothian neighborhood welcomes Army major home from Afghanistan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Army Major Jason Perez returned home from Afghanistan today he was met by friends, family and flags. His Midlothian neighborhood got together to give him a well-deserved welcome home.

Perez left for Afghanistan in January to serve with the Army Reserves. This was his second Afghanistan tour, he has also been deployed to Africa. At one point, he was assigned to a base in Germany for several years.

When he returned home to Midlothian on Friday he had a police escort leading the way for him, his wife Mary Perez and their four young children. By the time they made it to the driveway there were dozen of neighbors gathered to celebrate the Army major’s return.

Mary Perez and Jason Perez have been married seven years and during that time they’ve developed a close bond with their neighbors. People helping put together the surprise tell 8News that the big turn out was no surprise.

The neighborhood members brought American flags of all sizes, signs and other fun party favors to the homecoming. Most exciting and eye catching of all was a giant sign reading “welcome home daddy” in the Perez family yard.

Jason Perez says he was speechless and overwhelmed when he got home.