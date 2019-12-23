‘Miracle Baby’ to spend first Christmas with family after finally going home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Makaylia Jones weighed just one pound, seven ounces when she was born four months early during the middle of Hurricane Dorian.

Just in time for the holidays, Jones is finally free to go home after being hooked up to machines and feeding tubes for more than three months in the NICU at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Just one day before Jones’ expected due date, Dec. 20, Jones’ parents spoke with 8News after they took their final lap in the NICU.

“It is a relief from where we started. I’m just too happy, I don’t even know how to describe it because it’s amazing,” Latasha Holmes, Makaylia’s mother, told 8News.

On Sept. 6, Holmes was six months pregnant and started feeling shooting pains. The pain that Holmes was feeling turned into Makaylia being unexpectedly born at home, 16 weeks early still in the amniotic sac.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, medical emergency choppers were grounded so Holmes was rushed by an ambulance from Northumberland County to Richmond.

Born a micro-preemie, at just one pound and seven ounces, Jones spent months in the NICU growing. She will now go home at 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

Jones is healthy but she does have to wear a heart monitor for some time. She has more medical appointments ahead of her but Jones will get to spend her first Christmas at home.

