MLK Middle School cheer team wins competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Way to go! The ‘King’s Queens’ of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School placed first a local cheer competition this weekend.
Cheerleading teams from Richmond Public Schools competed in the 4th annual RPS All-City Unity Cheer Competition. This year’s cheer and performance competition was held at John Marshall High School.
MLK M.S. placed first for the middle school division. Thomas Jefferson High School beat the competing high schools and won ‘most creative.’
Check out the full results list:
High School Teams:
Thomas Jefferson HS – 1st place & Most Creative
Armstrong HS – 2nd place
High School Solo performance:
Armstrong HS – 1st place
George Wythe HS – 2nd place
Middle School Teams:
MLK MS – 1st place
Binford MS – 2nd place & Most Creative
Boushall MS – 3rd place
Middle School Solo performance:
Binford MS – 1st place
MLK MS – 2nd place
Henderson MS – 3rd place