Musician Trombone Shorty surprises students at Short Pump Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Henrico fifth-graders were surprised Wednesday when they got to meet one of their favorite musicians.

Short Pump Elementary School fifth-graders wanted to get the attention of Trombone Shorty through a video. Not only did Trombone Shorty see the video, he decided to surprise the group in-person. He told 8News he was moved by how much the kids wanted to see him.

“We have to be there,” said Troy Andrews, also known by the stage name Trombone Shorty, about surprising the unsuspecting group of kids Wednesday. “No matter what time it is, I have to go see these kids.”

So ahead of his performance at Innsbrook After Hours, he jazzed up the whole school with songs and autographs.

For one fifth-grader, the kind act made a regular school day all the more special.

“It was really exciting, especially when I got his autograph, that was really cool,” said Daniel Mangel. “And I’m speechless, it was really cool, actually.”

Daniel Mangel

The famous musician, from New Orleans, played songs like “When the Saints Come Marching In,” to the kids. For Trombone Shorty, the energy he felt from students in the elementary school’s gymnasium felt no different than a regular concert.

“It feels the same,” he told 8News. “I could see the kids being excited by any type of sounds we play and no matter where we are in life, we’ll just go ahead and play. It could be in an arena or in a gymnasium, we always give it our all.”

In addition to his performance, Trombone Shorty gave tickets to the student body and staff for his Innsbrook After Hours show.