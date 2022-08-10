RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second time this year, Richmond will host a NASCAR Cup Series race at the Richmond Raceway at 3 p.m. on August 14.

In April, NASCAR provided a night of entertainment watching Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin take home the checkered flag. This weekend, Richmond Raceway’s new President, Lori Collier Waran is excited to welcome families to the day-side of NASCAR racing, with the first-ever summer cup series race.

“At a night race, a lot of children can’t attend, so I am very excited for the summer race – we are going to get to have families out here,” Collier Waran said.

The events start on Wednesday, August 10, with Track Laps for Charity. You can take a drive on America’s premiere short track for just $20, and all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

On Thursday, Bubba Wallace’s Block Party is from 4 to 8 p.m., providing a night full of music performances from the VSU Marching Band and Rapper Wale. As well as excellent meals from local black-owned food vendors.

Sunday’s race will also provide family fun for the day with tailgating, music, and events.

“If you’ve got a family and kids, we’ve got a kid zone where there will caricature and face painting,” Collier Waran said.

Sunday will be Collier Waran’s first race as the new Raceway president after she was first announced in June. She said just like other sports, NASCAR is still making its way back from the pandemic, but events like these help people reconnect with the sport.

“Our viewership is up 8%, our attendance is up, and there are sellouts weekend after weekend. People want to be a part of something great, and NASCAR is a part of that,” Collier Waran said.

Check out Richmond Raceway’s website here to learn more about the race.