PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — With a line that wound its way back to the parking lot, close to 300 dads went back to school Tuesday, attending the inaugural ‘Dining with Dads’ event at Walnut Hill Elementary School in Petersburg.

The event took place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fathers of the elementary-aged children were invited to the school to take part in Chick-Fil-A breakfast, and bonding activities that encouraged learning.







During the event, books for all ages were passed out, as well as math worksheets with resources included for the dads and children to bond and learn simultaneously.





Petersburg said the next ‘Dining with Dads’ could take place at the beginning of next year, and the school is thinking of creating a spin-off, ‘Dinner with Dads,’ for those who were unable to attend Tuesday.