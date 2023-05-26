“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” is a touring exhibit helping people learn about life in space (Credit: Science Museum of Minnesota)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new touring exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia will give visitors a hands-on look at how astronauts live and work.

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” features hands-on stations, and lets visitors learn about daily life in space.

“Dozens of different experiences you get to interact with,” Astronomer Justin Bartel told 8News. “You get to touch some of the elements they have on the space station. You get to explore, you have a dollhouse-sized version of the space station. You get to launch rockets. You get to use drop towers. There’s just a ton of activities to do.”

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” is a touring exhibit helping people learn about life in space (Credit: Science Museum of Minnesota)

Visitors will also be able to learn about meteoroids, space temperatures and even use a vacuum chamber. Bartel says the exhibit will help visitors learn about the challenges astronauts face on a daily basis.

“The biggest thing you have to face is just air to breathe, got to have water to drink,” he explained. “Ultimately, you have to solve challenges like how you do your job, how you eat, and, of course, how you go to the bathroom.”

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” is a touring exhibit helping people learn about life in space (Credit: Science Museum of Minnesota)

The museum is also adding two astronomy shows to their lineup at The Dome, including “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” and “We Are Guardians.” An additional ticket is required.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” opens Saturday, May 27. An additional ticket to the exhibition is required. Admission to the special exhibit is included with museum membership.