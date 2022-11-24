RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new exhibit at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia is honoring the Armstrong Walker Classic.

The Legacy & Soul Of Our Community: 40 Years Of The Armstrong Walker Classic features video, documents, and memorabilia from the game’s most iconic moments.

“The exhibit is talking about – we’re teaching about the history of the Classic,” Greta Randolph, an organizer told 8News. “We are really strong competitors, Armstrong and Walker on the field. Off the field, we are one big happy family. We have been for many, many years.”

The Legacy & Soul Of Our Community: 40 Years Of The Armstrong Walker Classic — Exhibit at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (Photos: Delaney Hall/ 8News)

The exhibit opened in November and kicks off celebrations this Thanksgiving weekend to honor the game’s legacy.

The Classic matchup – which started back in 1938 – featured Armstrong High School and Maggie Walker High School, Richmond’s only two black high schools at the time. The rivalry game ended in 1978, but city leaders revived the matchup in 2021.

“That tradition still goes on,” Randolph said. “We’re still competitive with each other, but we still do a lot of community stuff together also. This is just an extension of that – we’re excited.”

This year, the revived celebrations come with a parade and football game.

The parade kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. There will also be a Parks and Rec football game with halftime programming honoring former participants and Homecoming queens.

Organizers have also added an Hour of Power on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. in the Armstrong High School Auditorium.

To learn more about the exhibit, visit the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia website.