New RPS program gives high school dropouts another chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you dropped out of a Richmond public school and are between the ages of 17-21, there is a new program to help you complete your high school diploma or earn a GED.

Richmond Public Schools launched ‘Secondary Success Centers’ to help former RPS students take digital courses to earn credits towards graduation and prepare for Virginia testing requirements.

When we spoke with our youth who dropped out of high school, one of the themes we consistently heard was that the traditional school day doesn’t work for every student. And even when we were able to get students back in school, we were sending them to the same environment that didn’t work for them in the first place.” RPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tracy Epp

The program offers students individualized academic counseling, career exploration and support.

“It’s imperative that we meet students where they are at and create different pathways for success,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

The ‘Secondary Success Centers’ are open to all Richmond City residents between the ages of 17-21, who dropped out of an RPS high school.

“Through flexible academic programming and scheduling, students will be able to attend evening courses on a pace and schedule that works best for them,” RPS said in a release.

The centers are located at the following locations:

LULAC Pa’lante Technology Center at the Southside Community Center 6255 Old Warwick Road

Hickory Hill Community Center 3000 East Belt Boulevard



For more information, contact The Office of Academic Programs and Supports at rpssecondarysuccess@rvaschools.net or 804-780-7797.

