New tour visits Richmond’s hidden barbecue gems

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two entrepreneurs have come up with a unique way for locals to enjoy barbecue and the city of Richmond – all while social distancing.

Ryan Martin and Greg Hofbauer created a caravan-style barbecue tasting tour visiting three restaurants around the area

“I promise you, when you get three different tours and samplings, you’re going to have an experience that’s out of this world,” Martin said.

Martin says that on the tour barbecue lovers can find sweet, savory, salty and spicy foods.

The tour makes stops at Inner City Blues, The Salty Pig and Pitts BBQ. Hofbauer and Martin decided to choose lesser known barbecue restaurants.

“They know about the main spots, but we’re focused on the hidden gems,” Martin said.

The tour was initially planned as a bus trip but due to COVID-19 they had to change the mode of transportation. Now guests can enjoy all of the stops from their own car. Trays of food are brought out to each guest’s car and handed to them through their window.

While traveling to each destination the participants will listen to a podcast about the history of each restaurant and the area. Martin and Hofbauer hope everyone on the tour will eat memorable foods and learn something new along the way.

