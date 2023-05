HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars day by fans across the country, and the Richmond metro area is no different.

In honor of the day, some of the babies in the newborn nursery and NICU at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico got dressed up as some of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

Their costumes consisted of hand-made caps inspired by Yoda and Princess Leia that were made by volunteers.

Baby Madison wears a homemade Yoda hat for Star Wars Day. Credit: Bon Secours. A newborn at Bon Secours wears a homemade cap inspired by Princess Leia for Star Wars Day. Credit: Bon Secours.