Newly commissioned RPD officer proposes to girlfriend at ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has a new group of rookies hitting the street. But for one officer, he’s celebrating more than just his badge.

Kyle Leahy was one of 19 men and women commissioned as Richmond’s newest police officers. Little did his girlfriend know that Leahy had another life-changing committment in mind – proposing.

“Pretty awesome,” said Nikki Mercier. “I had no idea. I was just super excited for him today.”

Leahy proposed to this longtime girlfriend at the ceremony. She said she had not idea what he had been planning for months.

Leahy and Mercier met on the other side of the world when both were in the military.

“In the Army actually we were both deployed in Qatar together and he moved back to Richmond when we got back,” she said.

During the 90 minute commissioning, Officer Leahy admits his mind was preparing for another duty – marriage and the future with his other half.

But before his first shift on Monday, Officer Leahy said he and his fiance’ are celebrating.

“We’re just gonna relax,” Leahy said. “Relax and just celebrate….celebrate the day with family.”