RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An octopus will soon be sashaying its way into the Robins Nature Center at Maymont.

The squishy friend will make its debut on Friday, March 17, joining the 70 species of fish, reptiles, amphibians, crustaceans and other water-based wildlife. In conjunction, a free screening of the award-winning documentary, “My Octopus Teacher” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. as part of the 13th Annual RVA Environmental Film Festival.

“We are so excited to expand Maymont’s aquatic collection with such a fascinating creature,” said Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement for Maymont. “It will help our educators teach about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species, animal adaptations both physical and behavioral, and human impacts on their habitats.”

The octopus will remain on display for up to a year in the Robins Nature Center — the largest facility of its kind in Central Virginia — where it will serve to enhance the environmental education for youth programs, local schools and other Maymont visitors.

For more information on the Robins Nature Center, visit the Maymont website.