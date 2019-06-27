1  of  5
Off-duty Henrico County firefighter saves man in cardiac arrest at restaurant

Lt. LeeRoye Moore

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County firefighter is being credited for saving a man’s life at a local restaurant.

Several days ago, Henrico firefighters were called to El Patron Mexican restaurant near the Richmond International Airport for a report of someone in cardiac arrest.

When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, they found Lt. LeeRoye Moore — who was off-duty at the time — doing CPR compressions on a 50-year-old man.

Lt. Moore said he saw the man go into cardiac arrest and was able to move him to the floor, where he began CPR.

He was able to get the man’s heart beating again.

“Great work to all that contributed! We are extremely proud of our firefighters who rise to help on and off duty. We encourage anyone who wants to save a life to get CPR certified,” the Henrico County Fire Department wrote on social media.

