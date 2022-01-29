Oldest African penguin in the world turns 42 at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One waddling resident of the Metro Richmond Zoo takes the cake for oldest of its kind, and set a new record after celebrating its 42nd Birthday Friday.

The Metro Richmond Zoo said their African Penguin, ET, is the oldest of her species currently alive in the world. The penguin species’ average lifespan in the wild is 15 to 20 years, but the zoo said in captivity at zoological parks they can live much longer.

Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo

Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo

Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo

Photo: Metro Richmond Zoo Photos: Metro Richmond Zoo

ET has been living at the park since 1995, and although penguins mate for life, due to her record breaking lifespan ET has outlived two previous mates. She has found love yet again, for the third time at the zoo in a penguin named Einstein.

Despite the fact that her vision is impaired and she’s being treated for arthritis, the zoo said 42-year-old ET is in relatively good health for her age. She is a favorite of staff and receives lots of love and care.