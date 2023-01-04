CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former cancer patient fulfilled her nurse’s wish recently by officiating her wedding after the two developed a special bond.

Julie Marshall was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma in the summer of 2022 and went through intense treatments of chemotherapy third week for five days straight at Johnston-Willis Hospital’s Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. During her six-cycle treatment, she formed a close relationship with her care team, including one of the nurses, Tiffany Knepshield.

“I just felt like she was a friend,” Knepshield said. “She told me about her life and what’s going on outside of, you know, these four walls.”

During Marshall’s treatment, Knepshield found out Marshall was a chaplain at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Richmond. When it came time to find someone to officiate her wedding, Marshall was her first choice.

Marshall ultimately officiated Knepshield’s wedding in Charlottesville a few weeks ago.

Credit: Pryor Green: HCA Healthcare Capital Division.

“The wedding was beautiful,” Marshall said. “Standing on that dock, pronouncing her and her husband as husband and wife was just an honor for me. They’re special people.”

Marshall and Knepshield reunited again at Johnston-Willis Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4, where Marshall had the chance to reflect on how much all of her nurses mean to her.

“The thing I miss about this hospital are my nurses,” Marshall said. “I miss coming here every third week because of them. They were just wonderful, all of them.”

Marshall is now in remission, and she plans to come back to the hospital to participate in a Blessing of Hands ceremony during Nurses Week.