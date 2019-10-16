Patients at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU treated with Halloween celebration

A spook-tacular Halloween party was held Wednesday afternoon for kids at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Since the children won’t get to leave the hospital for tricks and treats, the hospital — through a partnership with Spirit Halloween —

8News Photojournalist Will McCue was there Wednesday and captured some of the sights and sound the “awesome” fun-filled day.

“Today we have what we are so excited for every year, it’s our annual Halloween party coordinated with Spirit Halloween,” Child Life Specialist Madison Carroll explained.

“It’s a time where kids can just socialize and do some fun activities, paint some pumpkins, see the costumes they have this year and just have a good time with their family.” — Madison Carroll

The event was made possible by national brand Spirit Halloween.

“We’re trying to give a little bit back to the community, Spirit is, so we want them to go back not feeling like they’re missing out on anything Halloween comes around. So we’re going to bring Halloween to them.” — Raymond Smith, Spirit Halloween

Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has raised $530,000 for Children’s Hospital Foundation to benefit the Child Life program at CHoR.