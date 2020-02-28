Petersburg 5th graders tour the sites of Washington D.C.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fifth graders from Walnut Hill Elementary School took a special field trip to Washington D.C.

The students visited the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Students also took in the sights of the National Mall and a picture in front of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial.

