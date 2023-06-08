PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Jeremiah Johnson won the Virginia High School League (VHSL) high jump at the 2023 track championship.

Johnson competed in the VHSL Class 3 State track tournament on behalf of Petersburg High School on June 2 at Liberty University. At the tournament, Johnson excelled, taking home a first-place win with a high jump of 6 feet-8 inches.

According to the school district, Johnson’s jump tied the Petersburg High School record that was previously set several years ago.

A multi-sport student-athlete, Johnson completed this year’s basketball season and dove straight into his first year of track and field, where he claimed the title of a state-award winner — all in his junior year of high school.

“I am very proud of all the hard work and dedication that Jeremiah put into this outdoor track season,” said Head Coach Jimmy Terry. “This was his first year participating in Track & Field. Coming straight from a long basketball season, he was determined to learn something new and dedicate himself to it. Now Jeremiah is a state champion and one of the top high jumps in all of Virginia by jumping a height of 6’8″ as a junior.”

Jeremiah Johnson won the Virginia High School League (VHSL) high jump at the 2023 track championship. (Photos: Petersburg City Public Schools)

“We are so proud of Jeremiah Johnson,” said Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling. “Winning a state championship is no easy task. Jeremiah is an extraordinary student-athlete and he exemplifies what PHS athletes are all about. We couldn’t be happier for Jeremiah.”