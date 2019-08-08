PHOTOS: 14 Petersburg students recognized during summer graduation ceremony

App users click here to view photo slideshow

Petersburg City Public Schools recognized 14 students during Thursday’s summer graduation ceremony. These newest members of Petersburg High’s class of 2019 completed their graduation requirements during summer school or via ChallengeU.

The ceremony took place at Tabernacle Community Center.

Graduation speakers included Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin and Petersburg High Principal April Hawkins.

As families and friends beamed, the students received their diplomas from Assistant Principal Will McClain, who served as the summer school administrator.

ChallengeU is a dropout recovery program that helps students who left school before graduating use cellphones to earn their high school diplomas.