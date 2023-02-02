RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With this year’s first snow now in the books, photos of scenes around the area show how animals around Central Virginia handled the early morning winter weather.

At Maymont in Richmond, Buddy the elk and Finnley the fox were photographed frolicking as flurries fell Thursday. The snow began around 6 a.m. and had turned into a light rain by 10 a.m. in the south Chesterfield and Richmond area.

At Maymont, Buddy the elk and Finnley the fox were photographed frolicking as flurries fell during the year’s first snow Thursday, Feb. 2. (Photo: Melissa Abernathy)

Over in Ashland, horses, a donkey and a dog at Capstone Farm were seen wearing their winter best as the snowflakes spiraled from the sky. The year’s first flurries rained down on Groundhog Day, alongside an unofficial prediction from Punxsutawney Phil that there will be six more weeks of winter after the creature saw his shadow early Thursday morning.

If you have pictures of your furry friends in the snow, send them over to us at news@wric.com.