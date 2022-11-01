RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After taking a COVID-related hiatus, Halloween on Hanover came back with a vengeance in 2022, with thousands of participants returning for the avenue’s iconic trick-or-treating experience.

Homeowners stocked up on all different types of candy to pass out to the thousands of ghouls, witches, superheroes, princesses and more that descended on the event Halloween night.

Some Hanover Avenue homeowners said they start stocking up on candy back in the spring to make sure they have enough for the masses.

“It is incredibly busy. We go through at least 2,500 pieces of candy every year, so we start stocking up on candy in the spring,” Katie Schwieder, who has participated in the festivities for the past eight years, said.

Check out photos of Halloween on Hanover’s 2022 festivities below.

Halloween on Hanover, Richmond, Oct. 31, 2022 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/ 8News)

