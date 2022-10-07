Isabella and Aubrey, the winning students of the Career and Technical Center baking contest, pose with their Golden Apples. Credit: Sarah Jurewicz

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield students had the opportunity to bake some fall treats while celebrating Virginia-grown food in a special apple-themed baking contest at the Career and Technical Center yesterday.

Students in baking and pastry arts classes at the Courthouse campus of the Career and Technical Center in Chesterfield County were visited yesterday by Sarah Chiles of Crown Orchard in Covesville. Chiles brought plenty of the orchard’s apples with her, and students got to taste the apples and, of course, bake with them.

Some of the delicious creations included cookies, cupcakes and bread. But ultimately two students, Isabella and Aubrey, were able to whip up the winning pastry — Caramel Apple Sandwich Cookies. Along with bragging rights, they each received a “Golden Apple Award.”

The students’ teacher, Chef Sarah Jurewicz, said that while not all the students in her classes want to become professional bakers in the future, through her classes, they are able to learn important life skills and the value of hard work.

“We celebrate what it is to be professional and we celebrate what it is to have those working skills and all those hands-on applications,” Jurewicz said. “I think everyone is happy to be here, because not everyone did make it into the program, only a select few, so I think we all are just getting the most out of this program.”

The baking competition was just one part of a full day at the school celebrating Virginia agriculture during Farm to School Week, which took place across the state between Monday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 7.

As part of the day, Career and Technical Center urban agriculture students were able to display vertical hydroponic gardens and provide other students with lettuce samples during lunchtime, and students also took part in “Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth” when they ate apples in unison with their lunch.