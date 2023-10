RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of local businesses came together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Latin Business Expo.

The ‘Expo de Negocios Latinos’ took place Saturday, Oct. 14 at Liberation Church off Midlothian Turnpike.

The expo featured vendors, Latin American cuisine, entrepreneurship workshops, and networking in addition to live music, dancing and performers.

Find photos of the event below.