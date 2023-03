HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell students at Patrick Copeland Elementary School were able to participate in a fun bonding activity Monday morning.

The school hosted ‘Donuts with Grown-Ups’ early Monday, inviting family members to take part in having a sweet snack with the children and their teachers.

Parents who attended the ‘Donuts with Grown-Ups’ event were also able to participate in a book fair with their children.

Check out the photos from the event below.