Two chicks hatch in the spring 2023 nest of the Richmond Peregrine Falcon cam (Photo: Department of Wildlife Resources)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first two eggs laid by the most well-known falcon couple in Richmond have burst forth from their calcium cages.

Wednesday morning, tiny peeps and chirps alike could be heard coming from the nest, signaling new life had emerged. From two of the four eggs laid this season, fluffy white-feathered chicks — ravenous with hunger — had entered the world. The first hatched Thursday evening around 8 p.m. and the second emerged overnight.

Two chicks hatch in the spring 2023 nest of the Richmond Peregrine Falcon cam (Photo: Department of Wildlife Resources)

“Newly hatched falcon chicks weigh approximately 30–40 grams (1.25 ounces) and are unable to fully thermoregulate (maintain core body temperature) for the first two weeks of life,” the DWR said in a statement. “This means the parents will continue to spend time on the nest “brooding” the chicks after they hatch and incubating the remaining eggs.”

The birds are Peregrine Falcons and are in their third year of nesting together at the nest box located on the 21st floor of the downtown Riverfront Plaza’s western tower. The box is a conservation project headed by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), in an effort to help better the odds and rebuild the population of the threatened species.

The Richmond Falcon Cam can be seen live at any point of the day by visiting the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources online.