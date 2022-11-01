RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tiny babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU were able to join in on Halloween celebrations by dressing up in spooky and sweet costumes made by their very own NICU nurses.

Each year the NICU nurses at the Children’s Hospital buy materials and handmake costumes for their tiny patients. From spooky witches and skeletons to the sweetest bunch of grapes, costumes for the babies provided an extra special touch, helping to make families’ hospital stays just a bit brighter.

Check out photos from the NICU Halloween celebration below.