RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival is back!

It may have been a rainy and wet second day, but festivalgoers still showed up in droves to take part in Saturday’s events and musical performances for the 19th Richmond Folk Festival.

Take a look at the photos below to see scenes from Saturday’s festival. The festival continues today, Sunday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. Find the full festival schedule online here.

The Richmond Folk Festival Saturday, Oct. 14