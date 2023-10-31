RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some of the tiniest patients at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital are celebrating Halloween in true fashion by dressing up in handmade costumes created just for them.

The costumes for the infants at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were carefully crafted for their tiny bodies by nurses Anna Bailkowski and Cara Kasten.

Costumes were made with a range as wide as the babies’ futures, featuring basketball players, ballerinas and astronauts, and as far-reaching as their most imaginative dreams as princesses, unicorns, dinosaurs and mermaids make their appearance this Halloween.

Take a look at all of Bailkowski and Kasten’s handiwork below.