FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company returned home from a six-month deployment and were welcomed back to Fort Lee by family and friends early Friday morning.

Around 60 soldiers — almost half the Company — returned to Fort Lee on Friday, March 17 after a deployment to Southwest Asia.

The 54th Quartermaster Company is one of the Army’s only two active-duty mortuary affairs units. The Company traveled to Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in support of operations and was tasked with the recovery, identification and preparation for the burial of deceased military members.

After six months away, plenty of smiling faces were there to welcome the Company back to Central Virginia on Friday.

Soldiers from the 54th Quartermaster Company returned home from a six-month deployment and were welcomed back to Fort Lee by family and friends on Friday, March 17. Credit: Howard Williams/8News.

“It feels wonderful to be home, I know our soldiers are very excited,” Captain Ashley Hayes said. “They are grateful to be home with family and friends and are ready to get back to a normal lifestyle with family and friends in the states.”

Now that these soldiers have returned, the full 54th Quartermaster Company is now back together at Fort Lee.