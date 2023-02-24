RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new touring exhibit is shining bright at the Science Museum of Virginia.

‘Playing with Light’ gives children and adults alike the chance to learn more about how light works in our everyday lives. Visitors can make their way through a laser maze, experiment with colors and watch their shadow freeze.

“There’s something for every age,” Timshel Purdum, the deputy director of education told 8News. “There’s, like, so much in here that it’s a great opportunity to come back because that way you can even do it more because it’s hard to do all 21 in one visit.”

Playing with Light exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: 8News)

Purdum adds a big draw for the exhibit is learning outside of the classroom.

“The Science Museum of Virginia is all about having fun with science, because if you’re not having fun with science, why are you doing it?” she said. “This exhibit is a perfect example of doing science and having fun and learning at the same time. So, you don’t know. It’s not like school, right?”

The museum also has opportunities outside of the exhibit to learn more about light, including a special event on March 3rd.

“It’s our monthly ‘Science After Dark’, but this one is the return of Glow. And as the name says, it’s all about light. So, we’re turning the whole museum into more activities and fun things you can do about light. It’s a great family-friendly event.”

‘Playing with Light’ runs through Aug. 20th, and is included in regular admission tickets. More information can be found on the Science Museum of Virginia’s website.