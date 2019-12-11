Pleasants Hardware presents $12K check to Wreaths Across America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Wreaths Across America’ recently received a $12,000 check from a local hardware store.

Pleasants Hardware raised the money through its annual fundraising campaign.

Wreaths Across America helps organize wreath-laying ceremonies at veteran cemeteries across the country, including Richmond.

“We want to be able to honor their service, remember their families and really carry on their legacy for as long as we can,” Bre Kingsbury with Wreaths Across America said.

The organization strives to provide extra support to families during the holiday season. Their national day of volunteering is this Saturday.