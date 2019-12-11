Pleasants Hardware presents $12K check to Wreaths Across America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Wreaths Across America’ recently received a $12,000 check from a local hardware store.
Pleasants Hardware raised the money through its annual fundraising campaign.
Wreaths Across America helps organize wreath-laying ceremonies at veteran cemeteries across the country, including Richmond.
“We want to be able to honor their service, remember their families and really carry on their legacy for as long as we can,” Bre Kingsbury with Wreaths Across America said.
The organization strives to provide extra support to families during the holiday season. Their national day of volunteering is this Saturday.
On Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM, Wreaths Across America will be at Richmond National Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
Please help our location lay wreaths at as many graves as possible by clicking the red “Sponsor” button. Or, if you would like to volunteer to participate in the wreath laying ceremony, please click the “Volunteer” button next to the cemetery name below, and don’t forget to click the “Invite” button to invite your friends and family to join you.
Thank you so much for supporting Richmond National Cemetery and Wreaths Across America!Wreaths Across America