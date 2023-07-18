RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kameron Simmonds — a 19-year-old from Midlothian — has been recruited by the Jamaican women’s national soccer team and will be playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A sophomore at the University of Tennessee, Simmonds’ first game representing Jamaica will take place at 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 23. The team will be playing against France.

Simmonds happens to be the third member of her family to represent Jamaica on the national level, as her father and grandfather played for Jamaica’s soccer team before her.

Kameron’s brother, Nicholas Simmonds, has signed a USL academy contract with the Richmond Kickers, showing how deeply immersed the family is in the sport.