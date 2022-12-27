RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One very pregnant dog saved from frigid outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) was able to perform a Christmas miracle, giving birth to nine healthy puppies on Christmas night, just three days after being rescued.

The expecting mother, aptly named ‘Mama Manolo’ by RACC, was seized from freezing outdoor conditions on Dec. 22, the animal control service said online.

With freezing temperatures defined as 32 degrees, Virginia Law states it is illegal for any animal to be kept outside without adequate shelter “when the actual or effective outdoor temperature is 85 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.”

“This dog was outside in the freezing cold in a wooden dog house that was full of water,” RACC said in a video of the dog as she was being transferred to the care of Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC).

Adequate shelter is also defined in Virginia Law as enabling each animal to be clean, dry and protected from the outside elements.

Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from brutal outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth in Richmond just three days after being rescued (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RACC said Mama Manolo was being transferred the night of Dec. 23 due to the high likelihood of the very pregnant dog going into labor, and the staff at VVC would be better able to watch over her.

“When we take dogs from the freezing cold who are so pregnant they are ready to pop, this is what we do!” Richmond Animal Care and Control said in the post. “This sweet girl (Mama Manolo) is going to Virginia Veterinary Centers for the night, in case she goes into labor-we didn’t want her to be alone!”

Just three days later, the once very pregnant Mama Manolo gave birth late Christmas night and into Monday morning, becoming a new mother to nine tiny puppies.

“We are grateful to our Officers for saving Manolo from the freezing temps, and that these pups arrived in a warm and safe environment with our skilled team at VVC,” Richmond Animal Care and Control wrote.