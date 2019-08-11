Project complete: Boy Scout, volunteers build adaptive swing set for special needs classmates

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After months of planning, and raising thousands of dollars, one Amelia County student’s Eagle Scout project is complete. Just in time for the new school year.

8News had a chance to stop by Saturday as an adaptive playset was built at Amelia County High School.

“I’m so grateful,” said Amelia County High School student Lucas Hasenfus.

Lucas Hasenfus

Dozens of volunteers joined Lucas Hasenfus as he put the finishing touches on his Eagle Scout project at the high school.

Instead of sleeping in, students helped Hasenfus to assemble an adaptive playset for special needs students.

“Just knowing whatever I can do to make them happy, makes me happy too,” Hasenfus said.

Months ago, a teacher approached Hasenfus with the idea.

“Recommended doing a swing set for the special needs class because they didn’t really have anything to do or call their own,” Hasenfus said.

Hasenfus got to work, taking to social media and setting up a GoFundMe to raise thousands of dollars.

‘It was a long stressful process,” Hasenfus said.

But as the months passed, his Eagle Scout project began to take shape. A woman even donated mulch to spread below the playset.

“Seeing it already installed, the mulch basically is done,” Hasenfus said. “It’s just a really big relief off my back.”

The finished adaptive swing set at Amelia County High School. (Photo courtesy of Kim Hasenfus)

When special needs students return to school next week, they will be greeted with their very own playset.

“It made me really happy because they now get to play on it whenever they want, any day they like for as long as they want,” said Hasenfus. “That’s just great to me.”

Hasenfus is planning a dedication in the near future.

