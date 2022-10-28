The annual Richmond Zombie Walk brings the living dead to Carytown every Halloween season. (Photo by Myk Meñez and courtesy of Anthony Meñez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Halloween weekend, Carytown will transform into “Scarytown” complete with pumpkin painting, a zombie walk and trick-or-treating.

Families can kick festivities off Saturday at Ellwood Thompson’s with pumpkin painting starting at noon followed by the 17th Annual Richmond Zombie Walk.

Josh Bishop and Anthony Meñez started the tradition nearly two decades ago.

“I feel like the one thing about it is that it is a big group activity,” Bishop explained.

“I think people tend to like group activities, especially when it comes to potentially being scary. So, I think that’s been one of the big drawing factors. It’s just a bunch of people wanting to do the same thing. It’s okay, I’m not this one lone person that’s going to do it on my own. I have a group of people who are doing it with me. It’s just gotten bigger and bigger every year.”

The walk will begin at 1 p.m. at Fountain Lake.

“That’s where we’ll collect donations for suicide awareness, and then we’ll have costume contests,” Meñez explained. “They will come here about 2:30 right in front of the Byrd Theater, and we’ll walk down Carytown. Cross the street, come back here and end at the Byrd.”

Families are also welcome to trick-or-treat at local businesses in the area. Look for the pumpkin signs on windows through Carytown to see which businesses are participating.

More information on ‘Scarytown’ festivities can be found on Carytown’s website.