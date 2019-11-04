RACC creates ‘Tommie Fund’ to support emergency medical care for animals across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is giving away $100,000 in the name of Tommie, the pit bull that was set on fire at Abner Clay Park earlier this year.

“RACC Foundation created the Tommie Fund, which will help support the cost of emergency medical care for animals in other municipal shelters across Virginia,” the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The $100,000 was raised by the RACC from #TeamTommie T-shirt sales.

This past February, a dog named Tommie changed our lives. Tommie, a brindle pit bull, was doused with lighter fluid,…

Virginia animal shelters were notified by email this morning about the Tommie Fund and were encouraged to apply, the RACC said.

