Radio One Richmond hosting ‘Prep for Success’ back-to-school supply drive-thru this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Radio One Richmond is preparing to give away 500 bags of school supplies this weekend.

The radio station teamed up with Anthem Healthkeepers Plus for its annual “Prep for Success” back-to-school supply giveaway.

Due to COVID-19, the annual drive will be drive-thru style to prioritize safety but still, get children the supplies they need for a successful school year. There will also be community organizations on-site giving away toiletries and food, Radio One said in a release.

This year’s giveaway will take place at the Anthem Parking Lot located at 2015 Staples Mill Rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The event is first-come, first-served. Masks are mandatory for all those who enter the drive-thru distribution line.

