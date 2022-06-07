RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The results are in for the 15th Annual Radio One Richmond “Send-A-Kid 2 Camp” Radiothon.

The Radio One Richmond stations – WCDX iPower 92.1/104.1 FM, WKJS KISS 99.3 FM/105.7 FM, and WPZZ Praise 104.7 FM – raised a record-breaking $80,000 during the event on Friday, June 3.

This year, Radio One will be able to provide scholarships to at least 100 children from Richmond and the surrounding areas so that they can attend culturally sensitive summer camps and specialty programs throughout Central Virginia.

Many of these camps and programs will have specialized facilitators trained in helping children manage childhood trauma and guiding them through behaviors that may be triggered by experiences in their households and neighborhoods.