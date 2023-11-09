RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive has returned to help families in need in our community this holiday season.

Clovia Lawrence, Radio Announcer and Community Outreach Director for Radio One, said the event is all about, “positive momentum, harmony, and simply being there for all communities. That’s what it’s all about.”

Radio One Richmond and Miss Community Clovia Toy Drive (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

Lawrence said the toy drive serves over 10,000 families who need help providing their children with toys during the holidays. Those in need of help are encouraged to sign up for assistance here. Signups will be open until Nov. 17.

“If you have it, give it to support another family,” Lawrence said. “If God has blessed you to be a blessing to your family, share it with a family who can’t afford to be a blessing to their own child or their children.”

This is the drive’s 20th annual event in Richmond.