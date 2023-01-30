RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Alternative rock indie band, Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS), is currently touring across 11 countries and has 34 upcoming concerts, and tickets go on sale Tuesday for the band’s summer 2023 performance in Richmond.

In addition to RKS, Richmond concert-goers can expect to see a performance by New Jersey-based singer and songwriter, Carol Ades.

The performances will take place on June 13 at Brown’s Island. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Public tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, but if you’re nervous the hotly-anticipated show of the summer may sell out, several presale options are available. The earliest option available is through the Rainbow Kitten Surprise website. The “Rainbow Kitten Surprise Presale Presale” will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets will cost $39.50 for Lawn seating and $45.50 for the Rapids Section. Tickets can also be purchased in person Friday at Plan 9 Music in Carytown.

Alongside a VIP ticket option, a fast pass add-on will be available for purchase, allowing the holder to enter through the 7th Street Bridge and cut any line that may have formed at the main entrance.

What else should I know?

Event-goers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets in both the Lawn and Rapids sections, but tents and canopies will not be allowed.

If you’re thinking of bringing a bag or purse, make sure to read these rules: Overall, bags are discouraged due to the extra time required for a bag check, according to the show announcement. If you want to bring a bag, it must be clear and no larger than 16″x16″x8″.

Small personal umbrellas will be permitted in case of rain.

No professional cameras will be allowed.

Children aged five and under will be free.

Both paid and free public parking are available along adjacent streets, at the American Civil War Museum and at the Belle Isle parking lot near Brown’s Island Way. Bike racks are also located along Tredegar Street near 5th Street and also at the vehicular bridge on the western end of the island nearest historic Tredegar.

No pets will be allowed.

