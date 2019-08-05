REACHcycles gives kids with disabilities chance to ride bikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kids with disabilities are getting a chance to be more mobile and independent with the help of a local non-profit.

Founded in 2014, “REACHcycles” is dedicated to creating mobility and independence to children with disabilities, according to the organization’s website.

REACHcycles handed out nearly 25 “AM Trykes,” three-wheeled bikes fitted to meet the needs of each child, at Arc Park on Saunders Avenue in Richmond Sunday.

REACHcycle’s founder says a bike he got after leaving the military, and that inspired him to start a program in Richmond.

“You see the big smiles and that’s what makes it all worth it,” said James Howard, president of REACHcycle. “It’s amazing to see them ride around and do something they aren’t usually able to do.”

Since being founded, the group has gifted more than 400 bikes to kids and veterans with disabilities.

Some bikes cost around $800. Howards adds that the kids were fitted for free thanks to VCU student therapist.