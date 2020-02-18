1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on Lord Delaware Bridge in King and Queen County Petersburg authorities respond to house fire on Oak Hill Road

‘Reading is fundamental’: New library to open in Whitcomb Court

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: KXNET File Photo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RRHA and the ‘Fountain for Youth’ foundation have partnered to open a library in one of Richmond’s public housing communities.

Children in Whitcomb Court will get the chance to check out books at the new Whitcomb Housing Community Children’s Library starting Thursday.

‘Fountain for Youth’ has opened several libraries in the Richmond area. Last year, FYF opened a library in Mosby Court. The library has welcomed hundreds of Mosby Court students who regularly read and check out books, FYF said.

“My goal is to bring the same opportunities, benefits and advantages to the students in underserved communities that other youth in the city enjoy. Reading is fundamental,” FYF Founder Hassan Fountain said. “And it’s for everyone.”

The grand opening will take place at 5 p.m. at the Whitcomb Court Community Center on Carmine Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events