RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bev Gibson founded Vessels of Mercy International in 1992. A non-profit relief and development organization that targets the underserved, and poor in Richmond as well as 17 countries abroad.

Gibson said she’s following a directive from God. When she started the non-profit, Gibson said she had to lean heavily on her faith.

“He said go, tell my people that I love ’em. And that’s what we wanna be,” Gibson said. “It may be in the form of food or a coat but ultimately, it’s because we want to get the message across that He loves them.”

Whether it’s installing water filters and teaching vacation bible school in Honduras, or feeding the hungry in Richmond, Gibson said there’s no shortage of need.

“The need is just different, but a hungry child is a hungry child whether it’s downtown Richmond or Honduras or Sudan,” Gibson said.

Gibson was born and raised in Richmond and said her upbringing helped her develop a servant’s heart including the example set by her father, and at the end of the day, she hopes the work she’s done will speak for her.