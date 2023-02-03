The Knitorious M.E.G. makes her official debut at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman widely known throughout the Richmond area for her yarn-bombing art installations is debuting her first official show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden now through the end of March.

Known as the “Knitorious M.E.G.,” the artist takes her talents to the streets, covering everyday objects around the city in hand-knitted patterns. From railings on Richmond’s Canal Walk to signless posts at Forest Hill, Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Street, Belvidere Street and more, M.E.G.’s works are thoughtfully placed across the city in both the most and least publicly trafficked areas.

Now, citizens can take a stroll down “Lovers Lane” — the name of her exhibit at Lewis Ginter — where they can experience multiple pieces of her art all in one place.

The Knitorious M.E.G. makes her official debut at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

The Knitorious M.E.G. makes her official debut at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

The Knitorious M.E.G. makes her official debut at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

The Knitorious M.E.G. makes her official debut at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (Photo: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

You can catch the Knitorious M.E.G.’s exhibit at the botanical garden’s perennial garden from now through March 31. The exhibit is included with regular admission to the Garden.

A map of M.E.G.’s other creations throughout the city can be found on her website.